I was overwhelmed by Blade Runner 2049 sets, Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling says he was overwhelmed by the incredible set of his upcoming film Blade Runner 2049. Ryan Gosling says he was overwhelmed by the incredible set of his upcoming film Blade Runner 2049.

Actor Ryan Gosling says he was overwhelmed by the incredible set of his upcoming film Blade Runner 2049. Praising the director of the film, Denis Villeneuve, Gosling said he has all the qualities required in a great filmmaker, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“If you made a list of all the characteristics you hoped for in a director and sent it to Santa Claus, there’d be a Denis Villeneuve under your tree Christmas morning.Maybe a little drunk on eggnog, but he’d be there!” Gosling said. Production on the sequel to the 1982 classic began last summer in Budapest on the large-scale practical sets with an

intention to minimise the amount of green-screen CGI work.

“It’s really incredible. I was so overwhelmed by the scale of them and how specific and, although, beautiful they are,” he said. The 36-year-old actor also complemented the

cinematographer Roger Deakins. “Roger is a master. If there’s a Mount Rushmore of DPs, he’d be right there in the middle. He goes about his work very modestly and quietly, but you learn so much from just looking. You realize that once you are in one of his shots, half your job is already done.”