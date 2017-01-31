I was molested when I was 7, raped at 14: Ashley Judd opens up at Delhi event

Ashley Judd attended World Congress Against Sexual Exploitation of Women and Girl in the capital on Monday. (Source: APH IMAGES) Ashley Judd attended World Congress Against Sexual Exploitation of Women and Girl in the capital on Monday. (Source: APH IMAGES)

American actor and activist Ashley Judd is in the country and is attending various events and conferences. Ashley attended World Congress Against Sexual Exploitation of Women and Girl in the capital on Monday. The actor spoke up on issues like gender discrimination, trafficking, and sexual harassment.

“I was molested when I was seven years old. I was raped at 14, and then I was raped in 1998. It’s a miracle that I wasn’t trafficked, ” Ashley was quoted saying in a report published in India Today. She also said that the US has a long way to go before it achieves gender equality. “If us survivors can come together, we can create change. The onus of the crime should only go to the perpetrator. And the laws should give women and girls exit strategies to get out of trafficking, ” she added.

The actor also urged people to raise their voices against sexual exploitation and discrimination of sex workers. Ashley also spoke about pay gap in Hollywood. “There is big pay gap in Hollywood, because of gender discrimination, and my lifetime earnings are 40 percent less than what I should have learned, had there been pay equality in the industry, ” said Ashley.

Source: APH IMAGES Source: APH IMAGES

A few days ago, Ashley Judd also attended Kolkata Literary Meet. She said that ascension of Donald Trump to the US presidency shows that the people of the country are confused. “It seems that we are confused. It is confusing how a misogynist like Trump can be President,” Judd said in an interview with PTI. Judd, 48, who participated in the Women’s March on January 21, 2017, in Washington DC, said that Hillary Clinton had an amazing resume.

