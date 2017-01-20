I want to work with Ryan Gosling: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone who made her international debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, said Ryan Gosling is on her wishlist, reported USA Today. Deepika Padukone who made her international debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, said Ryan Gosling is on her wishlist, reported USA Today.

After making her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone wants to work with Ryan Gosling as she loved his performance in La La Land. The 31-year-old Bollywood star, who made her international debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage, said Gosling is on her wishlist, reported USA Today. “There’s so much of that movie that works: the acting, the honesty, the songs. It’s one of those classic love stories that is told in such an interesting manner visually. “He’s absolutely brilliant and he’s definitely someone I want to work with,” Deepika said.

The actress was the only Indian star to have made it to Forbes’ annual top-10 list which also included Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston and during the interview she also addressed the issue of gender pay gap. “Do I fight for it? Yes, of course I fight for it,” Deepika said. “But I fight for it silently. I fight for it through my work,” she added. “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” released in India last week on January 12.

Meanwhile, after her adorable appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she spoke about her father Prakash Padukone, her career and her crush on Vin Diesel, the actor appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden. And this time, she had xXx: the Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel in tow. She greeted everyone with a namaste and she dripped star presence. Vin Diesel and Deepika Padukone’s lungi dance in India went viral and Corden was all agog what exactly is lungi dance, although he pronounced it ‘langi’.