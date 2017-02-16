I like Pamela Anderson, says Wikileaks founder Julian Assange

Julian Assange finds Pamela Anderson “attractive” and an “impressive figure.” Julian Assange finds Pamela Anderson “attractive” and an “impressive figure.”

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has opened up about his rumoured romance with actress Pamela Anderson, saying he likes her.

Assange opened up about Anderson in a radio interview. He said that he finds her “attractive” and an “impressive figure”, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“She’s an attractive person with an attractive personality and whip smart… She’s no idiot at all, she’s psychologically very savvy. Well I mean I like her, she’s great. I’m not gonna go into private details,” Assange said.

“Basically you got people like Pamela Anderson who are independent because they kind of manage their own career… She can’t really be squeezed by, you know, a TV executive,” he added.

Anderson sparked romance rumours after she made a string of visits to the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where Assange has been living under political asylum since 2012 after he was accused of rape during his 2010 visit to Sweden.

The Baywatch star recently said she likes spending time with him. She said that she likes to bring “a little help, a smile, and some glamour” to the WikiLeaks founder.

“It’s about support and I believe in what he is doing. Thank god for him. He’s sacrificed a lot for all of us. WikiLeaks is one of the only reliable news sources because it’s just the truth. I really believe history will look back on him as such an important person,” she added.