I like being maternal: Nicole Kidman

The 49-year-old actress, who shares an adopted son and daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and two biological daughters with her current husband Keith Urban. The 49-year-old actress, who shares an adopted son and daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and two biological daughters with her current husband Keith Urban.

Actress Nicole Kidman says she loves her maternal nature. The 49-year-old actress, who shares an adopted son and daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and two biological daughters with her current husband Keith Urban, said she enjoys the challenges of motherhood, reported Female First.

“There is just the joy of being a mother; whether it’s being an adoptive, biological, or foster mother, or a mother figure. Keith’s always saying I’m so maternal. I like that. I

am the eldest child in my family and so a lot of times the eldest child wants to take care of everybody. “But I have had to learn that I can’t take care of everybody. But a strong pull in my life is my maternal force and I love it. I think when you reach a certain age you go, ‘I wish I had more children’,” Kidman said.

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman has clarified her comments on US President-elect Donald Trump, saying she believes in democracy and the American constitution. The 49-year-old actress has faced flak when she had discussed the 2016 presidential election results with BBC 2’s Victoria Derbyshire in an interview, in which she had said that now that Trump’s elected, “we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on.”

The Hawaiian-born Australian actress came under fire on social media for her pro-Trump comments. Now, in a recent interview, Nicole Kidman has clarified her previous statement, reported People magazine.