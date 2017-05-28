I found peace away from the spotlight: Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan says she misses Hollywood but has found “peace” while staying away from the spotlight. Lindsay Lohan says she misses Hollywood but has found “peace” while staying away from the spotlight.

Lindsay Lohan was a Hollywood diva who once commanded $7 million for her work in the movie industry when, in the 2000s, she was on top of her game. In recent years, Lohan has maintained a low profile and has tried to keep away from the spotlight and rather focus on her work as a philanthropist. When asked by Jason Kennedy if she missed her Hollywood life, she replied, ‘I miss it but at the same time, I’m creating a bunch of different things on my own so I want to focus on what I’m doing.’

Actress Lindsay Lohan says she misses Hollywood but has found “peace” while staying away from the spotlight. The 30-year-old actress said during her time away from the films she could focus on things which interests her, like helping children, reported E! online. “Yeah, I miss it (Hollywood)…I think there’s a lot of noise that we deal with, so I found a kind of peace in life working with children and helping other people that really interest me,” Lohan says.

“I think it’s important for us to recognize that all of this stuff is fun, but you have to take time for you,” she adds. Lindsay Lohan will be seen back in Hollywood. She mentioned that she will start, “… filming a show called Sick Note in London with Rupert Grint and Nick Frost in two weeks.” Lindsay’s filming career started out as a child model, staring in ad campaigns and commercials before she had the chance to play the role of twins in The Parent Trap at when was only eleven years old.

She also starred in Disney films Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queenand like Freaky Friday before starring in the movie that completelyt changed her life, Mean Girls.

