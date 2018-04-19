I Feel Pretty early reviews: Critics aren’t all too impressed with Amy Schumer’s film

Amy Schumer’s latest offering I Feel Pretty hasn’t been receiving great reviews. Amy Schumer’s latest offering I Feel Pretty hasn’t been receiving great reviews.

Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty has created quite a buzz before its release. While fans were quick to judge the film by its trailer, the film has been rated a 36% at Rotten Tomatoes. Even critics who were able to catch an early screening of the film abroad also don’t seem all too impressed with the film. I Feel Pretty is hitting theatres on April 20 in the US and May 4 in UK.

I Feel Pretty follows the story of a woman who struggles with insecurity on a daily basis but things turn topsy-turvy when she wakes up from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this newfound confidence, she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly. It also stars Michelle Williams, Emily Rajatkowski, Naomi Campbell and Rory Scovel among others.

Here’s what the critics are saying about the film. Indiewire’s film critic David Ehrlich seems impressed with I Feel Pretty, he writes, “I FEEL PRETTY is hardly the train wreck suggested by its trailer. more importantly, Michelle Williams is like Manchester-by-the-Sea amazing in it (but funnier).”

I FEEL PRETTY is hardly the train wreck suggested by its trailer. more importantly, Michelle Williams is like Manchester-by-the-Sea amazing in it (but funnier). my review: http://t.co/ezSkm2xnnH pic.twitter.com/RywxdnaGgs — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) April 18, 2018

Film critic Peter Debruge writes about the film for Variety, “I Feel Pretty turns incredibly clunky toward the end, as Renee grapples with the idea that everything she accomplished, she did in the body she was born with — whereas that’s one of the many reasons audiences love Schumer in the first place.” The Guardian’s Benjamin Lee, however, feels that there is a lack of subtlety which leaves you feeling that the film is “more like an awkwardly assembled attempt to recall high-concept hits from the ’80s.” He also adds that the film “can’t quite figure out if it’s a parody of such fare or an earnest examination of the shallow nature of society.”

Peter Travers of Rolling Stone seems utterly unimpressed with I Feel Pretty, He writes, “I Feel Pretty keeps preaching the obvious – that we’re all vulnerable to issues of self-worth. And the filmmakers pull every sentimental trick in the book to show their heart is in the right place; the last section of the movie is a tearjerking slog. But blunt honesty is not this film’s strong suit.”

