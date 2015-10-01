I feel lucky dating Samantha: Ellen Page

Actress Ellen Page says she feels fortunate to be seeing Samantha Thomas and thinks the artist is “special.” (Source: AP) Actress Ellen Page says she feels fortunate to be seeing Samantha Thomas and thinks the artist is “special.” (Source: AP)

The 28-year-old “Freeheld” star, who announced she is a lesbian last year, said she is proud to be in a place to “love someone openly,” reported Female First.

Asked how it feels to celebrate the release of her new movie, in which she stars as Stacie Andree, who fought for the right to inherit her late partner Laurel Hester’s pension benefits, with Samantha by her side, Page said, “So far, that’s not something I’ve experienced in my life. And to love someone openly, to hold someone’s hand walking down the street, it’s a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful thing, and I’m just lucky enough to have someone in my life as special as her.”

