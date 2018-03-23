I don’t think I’ve stayed silent at all: Cate Blanchett on Woody Allen

Cate Blanchett won an Oscar for her performance in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine. Cate Blanchett won an Oscar for her performance in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine.

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett has claimed she knew nothing about sexual abuse allegations aimed at filmmaker Woody Allen when they worked together on Blue Jasmine. The actor won the best actress Oscar for her part in the 2013 comedy drama.

During an appearance on CNN’s Amanpour, host Christiane Amanpour asked her how she could juxtapose being a #MeToo proponent while staying silent on Allen.

To which Blanchett replied, “I don’t think I’ve stayed silent at all. At the time that I worked with Woody Allen, I knew nothing of the allegations. At the time, I said it’s a very painful and complicated situation for the family, which I hope they have the ability to resolve.”

Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow has accused him of molesting her when she was a child, something that Allen has denied.

But Blanchett insisted she would “support” the case being reexamined if that was considered to be necessary.

“If these allegations need to be reexamined which, in my understanding, they’ve been through court, then I’m a big believer in the justice system and setting legal precedents. If the case needs to be reopened, I am absolutely, wholeheartedly in support of that,” she added.

Blanchett is the latest actor to address Allen’s alleged abuse of his daughter, following on from Mira Sorvino, Marion Cotillard, Greta Gerwig, Colin Firth and Ellen Page.

Mia Farrow, the former wife of Woody Allen, had adopted Dylan in 1985 two weeks later after Dylan’s birth. In December 1991 a New York City court allowed Woody Allen to co-adopt Dylan.

Allegations of child molestation first erupted in media in 1992 following writer Maureen Orth’s lengthy feature “Mia’s Story”. Woody Allen has since been denying the accusations calling out it a revenge plan from Dylan’s mother who is using her daughter for her own personal interest.

