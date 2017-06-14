Nicole Kidman about her 50th birthday: I don’t need big parties, I just need my family

Nicole Kidman gets candid about her upcoming birthday plans. Nicole Kidman gets candid about her upcoming birthday plans.

Embracing her 50s, actor Nicole Kidman says she is enjoying ageing every bit and taking life as it comes. She is all geared up to celebrate her 50th birthday on June 20 with only her family and friends. She told E!Online, “I want to hang with my divine husband and my kids and my sister.” Nicole and the country music star, Keith Urban are proud parents to two daughters, Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6.

Nicole also revealed that her younger sister, Antonia Kidman will be a part of the celebrations but her mom will sadly not be able to make it. She said, “I’ve already been to Australia and saw my mom and it’s too far for her to travel but my sister is coming over with all her children. She has six kids. That’s it for me, I don’t need any big parties; I just need my family around me. If I have my family around me, I am happy.”

On being asked about ageing and turning 50, she cheerfully said, “I’m absolutely embracing it. I try to embrace all parts of my life now because I think you just go wow. I’m so lucky, so blessed. I’m making an effort to go back and see my mum in Australia and spend time with her. I’ve got the whole summer off so I’m just kind of relaxing.” The Big Little Lies actress adds she is looking forward to her birthday celebrations that will include a trip back to her native country, Australia.

