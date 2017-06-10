I don’t consider myself an actor: Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell is loving his work now more than he ever did. Colin Farrell is loving his work now more than he ever did.

Hollywood star Colin Farrell said he doesn’t class himself as an actor and thinks he is a father who acts to pay bills. The 41-year-old star has recently starred in acclaimed films like The Lobster, Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled. Although Farrell is enjoying the plaudits from critics and audiences, he said he doesn’t define himself by his cinema successes.

He said he derives the majority of his happiness from raising his two sons, 13-year-old James with his ex- girlfriend, model Kim Bordenave, and seven-year-old Henry with his former partner, Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curus. In an interview with the latest issue of Total Film magazine, he said, “I’m loving work. I think I love the work now more than I ever have. I identify, ironically, less with it. It’s not that it means less than to me.

“I just identify less with it – being an actor … with it having a relevance to my work as a man. I think with that has come a sense of freedom that allows you to engage with the work on a deeper and a less personal level. And then when I’m not working, I’m out of it. I’ve nothing to do with it. I’m with my boys. It’s like, ‘Are you an actor?’ ‘No, but I act sometimes, and I get paid to do it, but I’m not an actor.”

