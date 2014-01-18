I am not driven by a film’s success: Julia Roberts

Presents Latest News

Julia Roberts, who is nominated for an Oscar in the best supporting actress category for ‘August: Osage County’, says a film’s success or failure does not affect her anymore.

Roberts, 46, who is parenting three children with husband Danny Moder, said she enjoys her role as a mother, reported Daily Express.

“I love being at home and love being a mum. I am not driven only by acting or film success. There are so many other things to do and enjoy,” she said.

The film is a comedy drama produced by George Clooney in which actress Meryl Streep plays Roberts’ mother.

“I was not going to turn down a chance to act with Meryl – or to fight with her. But it has been a case of coming back one step at a time,” she said.

Streep has also got an Oscar nod in the best actress category for playing a drug-addict mother suffering from cancer.

