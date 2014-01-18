I am not driven by a film’s success: Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts is nominated for an Oscar in the best supporting actress category.

Julia Roberts, who is nominated for an Oscar in the best supporting actress category for ‘August: Osage County’, says a film’s success or failure does not affect her anymore.

Roberts, 46, who is parenting three children with husband Danny Moder, said she enjoys her role as a mother, reported Daily Express.

“I love being at home and love being a mum. I am not driven only by acting or film success. There are so many other things to do and enjoy,” she said.

The film is a comedy drama produced by George Clooney in which actress Meryl Streep plays Roberts’ mother.

“I was not going to turn down a chance to act with Meryl – or to fight with her. But it has been a case of coming back one step at a time,” she said.

Streep has also got an Oscar nod in the best actress category for playing a drug-addict mother suffering from cancer.

