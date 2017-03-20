Huma Qureshi: Have put my heart and soul into Viceroy’s House

Directed by British-Indian Gurinder Chaddha Viceroy’s House set in 1947 revolves around the story of Partition and the human impact due to it. Directed by British-Indian Gurinder Chaddha Viceroy’s House set in 1947 revolves around the story of Partition and the human impact due to it.

Huma Qureshi is making her international debut with Gurinder Chadha’s “Viceroy’s House” and says she has put her heart and soul in the “moving” tale of the India-Pakistan partition. Directed by British-Indian Gurinder Chaddha Viceroy’s House set in 1947 revolves around the story of Partition and the human impact due to it.”It is a very special film which has taken a lot from me… I have put my heart and soul into it,” Huma told PTI about her international debut film.

The film headlined by Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Huma and Manish Dayal will see the “Gangs of Wasseypur” actress essay the role of Aalia, a Muslim, falling for a Hindu boy, Jeet (Manish) who works at the Viceroy’s House but they have ripped apart as borderlines are redrawn. “It’s about Partition and the love story which happens when the last Viceroy comes to India when it is about to be granted independence and cut up into two.

“There is a Hindu servant and a Muslim translator who work in that household and the country is burning. It’s a very touching topic,” Huma says. Hugh plays the role of Lord Mountbatten, the man charged with handing India back to Indians, and Huma is his Muslim interpreter.

The “Badlapur” actress was fascinated with the story of her international debut film apart from being awestruck with Gurinder’s previous films. “I was very excited to do the film because Gurinder is a celebrated director. Her work has always fascinated me. But apart from that, she is a Punjabi-Indian who is a British citizen, making an Indo-British film about the partition. “And she is a woman. So I was like how is all of this going to add up. When I read the script I realised I have to

do it. This has to be done. She has made a beautiful, moving, very sensitive film.”

Huma says the film will be dubbed in Hindi as well so that it reaches a wider audience during its India release. “I really want as many people to watch it. We are doing a Hindi dub for it as well because the film is completely in English. It is touring festivals and the film has snowballed into something else. I am thrilled about it.” The movie, currently in UK cinemas, will be released in India in August this year to coincide with the 70th anniversary of India’s independence.

