Hulk standalone movie won’t happen: Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo first appeared as Hulk in the original Avengers film.

Actor Mark Ruffalo, known for playing Hulk and also for his performance in films like The Kids Are All Right and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, says there are no chances of having another standalone movie for fictional superhero Hulk. Various superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) like Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and recently Spider-Man (Tom Holland) have had their standalone film series.

However, Ruffalo said at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday that Universal Studios has the rights for Hulk, so, there are less chances for MCU to have a standalone movie for the superhero. “I want to just make one thing perfectly clear today: A standalone Hulk movie will never happen. Universal has the rights, and for some reason, they don’t know how to play well with Marvel. And, they don’t want to make money,” Ruffalo told variety.com. A similar problem was with Spider-man also, as Sony owned the character and for that reason Marvel could not include it in its Cinematic Universe. After Marvel and Sony agreed to make a deal, the character was included and appeared first in Captain America: Civil War.

Universal Pictures has maintained the rights to the Hulk ever since 2003 film Hulk starring Eric Bana and 2007 movie The Incredible Hulk with Edward Norton playing the lead role. Although Edward Norton’s The Incredible Hulk is technically a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which began from 2007 film Iron Man, Edward Norton did not reprise the role of the Hulk in the Avengers series and Mark Ruffalo was chosen for the role.

