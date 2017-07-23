Hulk can now hold a conversation, like a normal man in new Thor: Ragnarok trailer. Watch video

Thor: Ragnarok releases on November 3. Thor: Ragnarok releases on November 3.

The brand new trailer of upcoming film Thor: Ragnarok was released at ongoing San Diego Comic Con by Marvel. This is the second trailer of the film and tells us more about what Thor is upto in the film, what are the alliances he is going to made, and how humongously powerful the villain of the film Hela played by suitable malice by the veteran Cate Blanchett. Turns out, Thor is going to survive the gladiatorial fight against Hulk. Does that mean he wins? That’s exactly what Thor tells Bruce Banner later, but you suspect by his tone that he is lying. Really, how could he defeat the Incredible Hulk without his hammer Mjolnir? The hammer which was pulverised offhandedly by Hela? Speaking of which, Hela is the most powerful being Thor has faced yet. She is the goddess of death after all. And he will need allies to defeat her.

Talking of allies brings us to two very interesting things in the trailer. Apparently, Thor is going to ally with his brother-cum-enemy Loki. Of course, that is only until Loki betrays him yet again and it remains to be seen how long will that be. That’s the first thing. The second thing is Hulk talks! No, not just short, curt sentences like the legendary “puny god” line in the first Avengers film. He actually holds a conversation Thor sitting together calmly. Just like he was a normal human being and not a green monster with unlimited power!

Check out the new #ThorRagnarok #SDCC poster that just debuted in Hall H! pic.twitter.com/VFabHZhFa7 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 23, 2017

Moving on from the trailer (which you should not miss), Chris Hemsworth posted a nice photo with his stuntman and body-double on Instagram, appreciating the man for his work. Stuntmen live dangerous lives with little renumeration. The recent death of a The Walking Dead stuntman has reinforced the fact. And it is cool that an important actor went public to substantiate this fact.

We also saw the new poster of Thor: Ragnarok. The poster shows all the important characters in the film in a sort of cascade like presentation.

