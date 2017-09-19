Hugh Jackman unveils the new look of his next film The Front Runner

Hugh Jackman shared the image of his first look in The Front Runner. Hugh Jackman shared the image of his first look in The Front Runner.

Hugh Jackman, last seen in the 10th installment of the X-Men series Logan this year, has unveiled the first look of his upcoming film The Front Runner. The film, directed by Jason Reitman, is a biopic on Senator Gary Hart. Hart ran for 1988 United States presidential elections but had to drop out over allegations of extra-marital affair with Donna Rice. The film is based on All the Truth Is Out: The Week Politics Went Tabloid by Matt Bai who has also helped write the screenplay along with Jason Reitman and Jay Carson.

While Jackman steps into the shoes of Senator Gary Hart, The Conjuring series star Vera Farmiga plays his wife Oletha “Lee” Hart. The movie also stars Sara Paxton, Molly Ephraim and J. K. Simmons.

Sharing the look, Hugh Jackman wrote, “Day 1. Principal photography. The Front Runner. #thefrontrunner @JasonReitman @BronStudios”

The photo shared by the actor shows him giving a speech to a crowd. The political scandal over Gary Hart’s alleged affair made a lot of headlines in those days but it is now largely forgotten.

Hugh Jackman’s last film Logan became one of the best reviewed superhero films of all time and also counts among the highest grossing films this year.

The Australian actor does not do a lot of political roles and it would be interesting to see him essaying the role of Gary Hart. The film will track his rise as a Colorado Senator to his run as a Democratic Party presidential candidate.

