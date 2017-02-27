Hugh Jackman to split with wife Deborra-Lee Furness after living ‘separate lives’

Hugh Jackman got married to Australian actor-producer Deborra-Lee Furness in 1996. Hugh Jackman got married to Australian actor-producer Deborra-Lee Furness in 1996.

Actor Hugh Jackman and his actor-producer wife Deborra-Lee Furness are reportedly heading for a split. They have been “living increasingly separate lives” since the past few months, reports aceshowbiz.com. “They’ve been spending a lot of time apart over the past four or five months and neither of them seems to mind,” a source told Woman’s Day magazine.

Another source said Jackman was experiencing a midlife crisis and had “immersed himself in a younger crowd over the past few months”. “She says he’s freaking out because he is going to be 50 soon,” the source added.

Though Furness has “total confidence in their marriage, she laughs that Hugh’s going through a midlife crisis”, the source claimed.

Hugh Jackman will next be seen in Logan, which is the last film in his Wolverine franchise. In its trailer, we saw the hero as helpless and vulnerable. Over the years, the actor has earned a lot of appreciation and respect for his role in X-men.

Hugh Jackman had recently undergone the sixth surgery for cancer. His battle against skin cancer continues as the Hollywood star has revealed that he is being treated for skin cancer again. With a bandage over his nose, the 48-year-old Sydney-born actor shared a picture with his fans on social media that he’s undergoing another treatment for basal cell carcinoma. It’s the most common form of skin cancer, but it is rarely fatal. “Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent body checks and amazing doctors, all is well. Looks worse with the dressing on than off. I swear! #wearsunscreen,” Jackman posted alongside the photo.

