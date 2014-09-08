Hugh Jackman, Sarah Jessica Parker attend Joan Rivers’ funeral

Rivers passed away on September 4 after being hospitalised for a week following a cardiac arrest. Rivers passed away on September 4 after being hospitalised for a week following a cardiac arrest.

Comedienne Joan Rivers‘ funeral was a star-studded event with the attendance of some of her close friends and colleagues such as Sarah Jessica Parker, her husband Matthew Broderick, Hugh Jackman and Whoopi Goldberg.

Other celebrities like Howard Stern, Diane Sawyer, Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb, Andy Cohen, Kathy Griffin, Barbara Walters, Kelly Osbourne and Giuliana Rancic, also paid their respects to the 81-year-old star during the intimate funeral at Temple Emanu-El, reported Ace Showbiz.

The funeral started with a performance from New York City Gay Men’s Chorus who sang ‘There Is Nothing Like a Dame’ from musical ‘South Pacific’ and ‘Hey, Big Spender’ from ‘Sweet Charity’.

After Rabbi Joshua Davidson delivered prayers, Audra McDonald sang a touching rendition of ‘Smile’.

The service then continued with speeches from Rivers’ friends.

Her daughter Melissa Rivers spoke in front of the audience, thanking everyone for their outpouring support.

“We’re humbled,” she said. She drew some laughter as she read a hilarious letter she wrote to her mother when she was still alive.

Before closing prayers were delivered, Hugh Jackman sang Peter Allen song ‘Quiet Please, There’s a Lady on Stage’.

Bagpipers from the Pipes & Drums of the Emerald Society played some songs including ‘New York, New York’ as mourners left.

Rivers passed away on September 4 after being hospitalised for a week following a cardiac arrest.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App