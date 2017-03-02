Hugh Jackman never lifted weights before X-Men, says he made fun of people at the gym

Hugh Jackman also revealed recently, that he was finally off the Wolverine diet, which he had been following for the past 17 years now. Hugh Jackman also revealed recently, that he was finally off the Wolverine diet, which he had been following for the past 17 years now.

Actor Hugh Jackman says he has never lifted any weights before filming X-Men. The 48-year-old has had to bulk-up to portray the role of superhero Wolverine in the film franchise.

But Jackman says he used to find the idea of spending hours a day in the gym ridiculous, reports femalefirst.co.uk. “Before X-Men I’d never lifted a weight in my life. I used to work at a gym and I’d make fun of all the guys in the weight room,” Jackman told Metro newspaper.

“I thought the way they’d look in the mirror for two hours a day was ridiculous,” he added.

The Hollywood star recently revealed that he is finally off the Wolverine diet, which he had been following for the past 17 years now. The 48-year-old actor, who will be seen in X-Men franchise Logan as the adamantium-clawed mutant for the last time, had to adhere to get in the skin of his most popular character, Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman broke his fast on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon by binging on a massive bowl of spaghetti prepared by chef Mario Batali, reported People magazine. “It’s just so good, you have no idea. I mean look, it’s not like I never had a cheat meal cause I did, but for 17 years I’ve kind of known, look next year you got to get into shape,” he said.

Jackman later also posted his photograph with the bowl-full of spaghetti on Instagram with a message, “Happy Break The Wolverine Diet! @mariobatali you are legend! @jimmyfallon @wponx @20thcenturyfox”.

