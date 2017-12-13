Hugh Jackman: I would love to see Iron Man, Hulk and Wolverine together

Hugh Jackman wishes to see Wolverine in a film with Hulk and Iron Man. Hugh Jackman wishes to see Wolverine in a film with Hulk and Iron Man.

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman may have retired from playing Wolverine after Logan, but the actor says he still wishes to see the clawed mutant appear in a movie with the Hulk and Ironman. However, Jackman, said he will never return to play the role again, reported Collider.

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together. And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head.

“But it was like, ‘Oh well, that’s not gonna happen,’ and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, ‘Hang on!’ But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there,” Jackman said.

