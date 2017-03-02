Hugh Jackman: Wish I had little bit of Logan’s healing powers

Hugh Jackman promoting his film Logan in Taiwan. (Pic courtesy: AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) Hugh Jackman promoting his film Logan in Taiwan. (Pic courtesy: AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Hugh Jackman, who was here for the promotion of his film Logan, came wearing a dressing after having a sixth basal cell carcinoma cut from his nose, but it seems like the tough phase has not dampened the spirit of the actor. He jokingly said he is in a happy phase in spite of not “healing as much” as he wished he should have.

At a press briefing for select media, including IANS here, when Jackman was asked if he ever wished to have the healing powers of Logan, he jokingly said pointing towards his nose: “You can see I am not healing as much as I wish I had. I wish I had little bit of Logan’s healing powers.”

However, he was quick to add: “I am happier in general. I am fine and happy. Yes, we become sad and regret in life but nothing to the degree that owns this man (his character in the film). He was a good man. I was always touched with the character. He had a good heart.”

The Wolverine film saga started 17 years ago. Jackman has appeared as Wolverine in nine of the X-Men sagas.

Writer-director James Mangold took the charge of bringing the character and his journey to a conclusion with Logan. He previously worked with Jackman on “The Wolverine” in the year 2013.

This new X-Men film will not just witness the end of Jackman’s character as a mutant superhero, but also for thespian Patrick Stewart as his mentor and father figure in the form of the character Professor Charles Xavier. Both of them were here to promote the film.

Logan also stars Merchant, Richard E. Grant and 11-year-old Dafne Keen, who plays the role of Jackman’s daughter and young mutant X 23. It opens in theatres worldwide, including in India on March 3, and has been distributed by 20th century Fox.