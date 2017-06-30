Hugh Jackman is back as Logan, but it is not for the popular X-Men series

Hugh Jackman scares his kids by dressing up as Wolverine. Hugh Jackman scares his kids by dressing up as Wolverine.

Hugh Jackman says he is over and done with playing Wolverine in films, but he still keeps reprising his role on Saturday nights at home. The 48-year-old actor, who played the adamantium-clawed mutant in the X-Men film franchise, says he claws back as the popular character when his children are being naughty, reported FemaleFirst. “He’ll come back, just not with me… Except Saturday nights at my house. I dress up. When my kids are not doing their homework, I dress up and the claws come out, I just have to do that (raise an eyebrow) with the claws and it works,” Jackman says. The actor has two kids, son Oscar, 17 and daughter Ava, 11 with actor wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. He had also previously added how the costume is still with him and helps him impress his wife in bed.

When Deborah was asked what it was like to live with Hugh, especially during the filming of Wolverine, she said that it is very dreadful and laughs. She said, “Oh my Ggod, it’s dreadful! Always with the claws. I’m like ‘Mix the salad. Put them to use, come on!” Hugh added that even though he has moved out of the project, he is sure they will find somebody to play the character. “Definitely someone else will play the role (of Wolverine), it’s a great role. You know, it’s like a Bond or it’s a like a Batman those kind of roles, other people will play him for sure.” We don’t know about that but we are definitely going to miss him as Wolverine.

(with inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd