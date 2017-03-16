Hugh Jackman: I was initially unsure about Logan ending

Hugh Jackman has played Wolverine in nine of those films, including Logan. Hugh Jackman has played Wolverine in nine of those films, including Logan.

Hugh Jackman says he was initially unsure about the ending of Logan, as he believed it would have been more powerful if Wolverine survived. The 48-year-old actor makes his eighth and final appearance as the clawed mutant Wolverine in the recently released X-Men spin-off, and has said he wasn’t sure about the movie’s final scenes when he first read the script, reported Contactmusic.

In the movie, Wolverine – also known as the titular Logan – meets a noble end when defending X-23 and her fellow young mutants from the Reavers, and Jackman says he originally believed it would have been more powerful if he didn’t die.

Logan happens to be the 10th film in the X-Men series — making it the seventh-highest-grossing film franchise of all time. Hugh Jackman has played Wolverine in nine of those films, including Logan. Neither of that is a reason to skip this one. On the contrary, there are lessons here in how to wrap up a film journey, as Jackman has announced Logan is — the end of his time in the X-men universe.

The fantastic Australian actor presents Wolverine here as a rasping, breathless, tired version of himself, dying physically as well as mentally as mutants such as him are forced into desert hideouts by a world that is targeting them. When the film wants us to have a glimpse of the Wolverine of the past, it finds a clever way to do that too.

“It was always floated that Logan would possibly die. I said, ‘Let’s be open, because it may be more powerful for him not to die … James was always certain of that ending, and he was right.

“Unlike a human character, what’s most poignant for someone who is thought to be indestructible is him dying while saying, ‘This is what it feels like.'”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now