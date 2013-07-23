Hugh Jackman flaunts driving skills on Top Gear

Actor Hugh Jackman enthralled the host and the viewers of motoring television show Top Gear,by flaunting his driving skills.

The 44-year-old Wolverine star acquired the third spot

on the the programme’s leader board in the show where renowned personalities race against the time,reported Contactmusic.

The show host Jeremy Clarkson,was impressed looking at Jackman who was behind Brian Johnson and comedian Jimmy Carr. “Hey Hugh,this is not bad at all. I’m actually deeply impressed.” Clarkson said while watching the footage.

