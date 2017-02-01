Hugh Jackman confesses he was ‘struggling’ before X-Men

Hugh Jackman talks about how Tom Rothman helped him during the shoot. Hugh Jackman talks about how Tom Rothman helped him during the shoot.

Actor Hugh Jackman has made a shocking confession that he was “struggling” and “nervous” when he had started filming X-Men back in the year 2000. Speaking at the Producers Guild Awards, the 48-year-old Australian star revealed that the studio was not going gaga over his performance as Wolverine when the first movie of the Marvel franchise began shooting about 18 years ago, reported E! News.

Jackman said, “I was kind of struggling, to be honest. It was the first movie I had ever done in America. I was pretty tight. I was nervous. I was average, to be honest, at best.” But it was a turnaround for the Australian actor when studio executive Tom Rothman sat down with him about a month into the shooting of the film.

The Wolverine star admitted, “He told me that he believed in me, that from the moment he’d seen my tape he had a gut feeling I was the guy, but watching my dailies was like watching someone put a lampshade over a light.” With things turning in Jackman’s favour over time, he is all set to appear for his last outing as the adamantium-clawed mutant in “Logan” which releases on March 3.

Hugh Jackman started off his journey as Wolverine in first X-Men movie back in 2000, and since then, he has been playing the character in the franchise. Apart from Jackman and Patrick, the film also stars Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, Doris Morgado, Elizabeth Rodriguez and Richard E. Grant. James Mangold is directing the movie, which is set for release on March 3, 2017.