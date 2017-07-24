Hugh Jackman checks his children’s phones

Hugh Jackman and his wife are careful about who their children interact with on social media. Hugh Jackman and his wife are careful about who their children interact with on social media.

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman says he carries out random checks on his kids’ phones to ensure they are staying safe. The Logan star and his wife Deborra-lee Furness take precautions to ensure Oscar, 17, and Ava, 12, are careful about who they interact with on social media, reported Contactmusic. “They are on social media but I tell them they can only follow people they know, and only people we know can follow them. Fans may look to befriend them because of who I am.

“I also tell them I am going to look at their phones. I do it randomly. They are young and they will make mistakes. But I don’t want them to make ones they are going to live with or years,” Jackman says. Looks like daddy Jackman is really protective about his kids and amidst work he always takes out time to find out what they are upto.

On the work front, after playing a superhero in Logan, The actor will soon be seen in the film, The Greatest Showman. We have seen Hugh Jackman playing a magician in Christopher Nolan’s film, The Prestige. After being free from the claws of Logan, the actor who is already well known for being a song and dance man on Broadway, will now play P T Barnum, the man who invented the ‘show business.’

The Greatest Showman is going to be somewhat of a musical. After La La Land, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone had opened somewhat of a door for musicals in Hollywood films.

