Hugh Jackman breaks ‘Wolverine Fast’ on Jimmy Fallon’s show

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman is finally off the Wolverine diet, which he had been on for 17 years now. The 48-year-old actor, who will be seen in X-Men franchise Logan as the adamantium-clawed mutant for the last time, had to adhere to get in the skin of his most popular character, Wolverine.

Jackman appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon and broke his fast by binging on a massive bowl of spaghetti prepared by chef Mario Batali, reported People magazine. “It’s just so good, you have no idea. I mean look, it’s not like I never had a cheat meal cause I did, but for 17 years I’ve kind of known, look next year you got to get into shape,” he said.

The actor won the ‘Whisper Challenge’, he played with Fallon, and celebrated both his victory and freedom to eat anything from now on with a glass of vine, courtesy Batali.

Jackman also posted his photograph with the bowl-full of spaghetti on Instagram with a message, “Happy Break The Wolverine Diet! @mariobatali you are legend! @jimmyfallon @wponx @20thcenturyfox”.

Hugh Jackman had recently undergone the sixth surgery for cancer. His battle against skin cancer continues as the Hollywood star has revealed that he is being treated for skin cancer again. With a bandage over his nose, the 48-year-old Sydney-born actor shared a picture with his fans on social media that he’s undergoing another treatment for basal cell carcinoma.

The film releases on March 3.