Hugh Grant marries girlfriend Anna Eberstein

Hugh Grant is a married man. The Love Actually star, aged 57, tied the knot with his Swedish girlfriend Anna Eberstein, 39, in London on Friday (local time), reports E! Online. They married at Kensington and Chelsea registry office. The wedding follows just days after Eberstein and Grant’s engagement was revealed. Eberstein, a television producer of Swedish descent, has a five-year-old son John Mungo, a two-year-old daughter and a mere months-old daughter with Grant. The Notting Hill star has five children in total, including two – Tabitha and Felix – with former partner Tinglan Hong.

Hugh Grant, an actor known as much for his strikingly good looks as his acting talent, in close to a four-decade career has appeared in numerous film to date. Bridget Jones’s Diary, About a Boy, and American Dreamz are some of his other notable films. He recently starred in Paddington 2, the best critically reviewed film in history. It holds a perfect 100% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, indicating that every review of the film is positive. Grant’s performance as the villain, the narcissistic actor Phoenix Buchanan in the film was appreciated all around.

He currently stars in A Very English Scandal on BBC1 along with his Paddington 2 co-star Ben Whishaw who voices the title character in the franchise. He has to his name a Golden Globe Award and a British Academy Film Award, both won for 1994’s Four Weddings and a Funeral. Directed by Mike Newell, the film was about Hugh Grant’s Charlie and his group of friends from Charlie’s perspective. The film also starred Andie MacDowell Kristin Scott Thomas, James Fleet, Simon Callow, John Hannah, Charlotte Coleman, David Bower, Corin Redgrave and Rowan Atkinson.

