How to Train Your Dragon The Hidden World trailer: Toothless finds a girlfriend

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World releases on March 1, 2019. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World releases on March 1, 2019.

The third film in Universal-DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon series sees a grown-up Hiccup and his girlfriend Astrid discover a hidden dragon world. The 2 and a half minute long trailer finally explains why the Night Furies are so rare and Hiccup is aware of only one Night Fury – Toothless.

Hiccup (once again voiced by Jay Baruchel) has created a Viking-dragon utopia, thus uniting old foes. We know how long utopias last for, don’t we? A new threat is rising in the form of Grimmel, a chieftain with a particular hatred for the Night Furies, most of whom he has annihilated. We do not know how will this antagonist be different from the last one, Drago Bludvist, who was a dragon hunter and hated all dragons even as he enslaved them.

Toothless with his girlfriend – two known Night Furies. Toothless with his girlfriend – two known Night Furies.

Oh, and Toothless gets a girlfriend. The loveable dark dragon finds one other dragon from his kind, and to his pleasant surprise, she is a pink coloured Night Fury. This addition is not just to inspire “aww” but perhaps Toothless’ new mate would help Hiccup and others in the battle against Grimmel.

The film promises the unbeatable sense of adventure, wonder and escapism that only a Scandinavian setting can provide with its fjords, snow-capped mountains, misty environs and so on. The films in How to Train Your Dragon franchise have had a cartoonish understanding of Vikings, but I suppose animated films for children cannot really tell what really those notorious raiders were. Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Kit Harington, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T. J. Miller, Kristen Wiig return to voice their old characters. Dean DeBlois directs How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World releases on March 1, 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd