How Joseph Fiennes almost landed role in Star Wars but lost due to George Lucas’s daughter

Actor Joseph Fiennes could have played the iconic role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels, but filmmaker George Lucas’s daughter didn’t like him.

The 46-year-old said he went to audition for the role which would have seen him star in The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith in front of the franchise creator Lucas, but the role ultimately went to Ewan McGregor because Lucas’s daughter thought Fiennes was “weird”, reports thewrap.com.

“It was about 25 years ago and I auditioned for a great director and went to the studio. It was whittled down after many auditions to myself and another fine actor who I was at drama school with,” Fiennes said.

“I think he had just left and I snuck out to audition. I thought I gave a pretty good rendition of what was needed.

“I shook the hands of the director and he had his delightful child with him who was around 5 years old. He said: ‘This is Joe. He might possibly be Obi-Wan Kenobi’. I was like ‘Wow this is coming from the master himself’. She looked at me and went: ‘I don’t like this guy. He is weird. I don’t like him’. And that’s how my audition went,” he added.

The role of the young Obi-Wan Kenobi, which was originally played by the late Alec Guinness in the first three instalments of the franchise, was then given to McGregor, also 46, who starred in all three of the prequels.

The penultimate instalment of the main series, titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is scheduled to release in December.

The movie will see the late actress Carrie Fisher make her final appearance as the iconic Princess Leia in scenes shot before she suffered a heart attack last year, and will also star Daisy Ridley as Rey, and John Boyega as Finn.

