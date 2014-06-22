Honour to work with rape victims: Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is working with survivors of rape as part of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative.

Angelina Jolie claims working with survivors of rape was an honour as part of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI).

The ‘Maleficent’ actress, who is a special envoy for the UN Refugee Agency, said she is determined to help end sexual violence as an act of war, reported Contactmusic.

“Working on the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI) and with survivors of rape is an honour in itself. I know that succeeding in our goals will take a lifetime and I am dedicated to it for all of mine.

“We all know how hard it is to secure convictions for rape, even in stable democratic countries. So we have to work even harder to make justice possible in fragile countries. And that is the purpose of this protocol. It is an essential document and I am so grateful to the hundreds of experts and survivors who have played their part in drafting it,” she said.

Angelina Jolie, 39, who has raises six children with fiance Brad Pitt, said her humanitarian work has helped her in her own life.

“It was my work with the UN that made me feel ready to have a family. But as a mother I do often think of how I would feel when I see children and other women in those terrible situations.”

