After Meryl Streep, Dev Patel, Ashton Kutcher, Simon Helberg slam Donald Trump’s immigration ban at SAG Awards

When US President Donald Trump announced the travel ban on Muslims nationals across seven Islamic countries, the world was taken by surprise. While Prime Minister of Canada stepped up and opened the doors for them a lot of Hollywood personalities have openly slammed Donald Trump for implying this cruel policy.

Star of Slumdog Millionaire, who has earned an Oscar nomination for his role in Lion which is a humanitarian film, said he found it “utterly devastating” that Trump had decided to ban nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering America.

“At times like this, you’re constantly questioning what you’re doing at awards like this or promoting a movie. It feels so pointless. I look to the people around me and they remind me the message of this film, of the art we’re trying to inject into the world right now. It’s about unification. When I think about that, it makes me have a little bit more strength,” said Dev Patel.

The Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg and his wife Jocelyn Towne have slammed US President Donald Trump’s immigration ban at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

While Simon held up a sign that carried the message ‘Refugees welcome’, Jocelyn wrote ‘Let them in’ across her chest to mark their silent protest, reported E! online.

Louis-Dreyfus said when accepting the prize for Veep, “I want you all to know that I am the daughter of an immigrant. My father fled religious persecution in Nazi-occupied France and I’m an American patriot and I love this country.

“Because I love this country, I am horrified by its blemishes. This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is un-American, so I say to you this: Our sister guild, the WGA Writers Guild of America made a statement today that I would like to read because I am in complete agreeance with it, ‘Our guilds are unions of storytellers, who have always welcomed those from nations and from various beliefs who wish to share their creativity with America.

“We are grateful for them. We stand with them. And we will fight for them.’ Thank you very much.”

Sarah Paulson, meanwhile, encouraged people to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union, which challenges the immigration ban in court.

“Any money you have to spare, please donate to the ACLU. “It’s a vital organization that relies entirely on our support.”

Actor Ashton Kutcher also addressed the controversial ban when opening the show. “Good evening, fellow SAG-AFTRA members, and everyone at home, and everyone in airports that belong in my America,” he said.

“You are a part of the fabric of who we are, and we love you, and we welcome you.”

