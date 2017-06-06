Hollywood actor George Clooney and wife Amal welcome twins, announce it in a hilarious statement

George, 56, and Amal, 39, got married in September 2014 in a lavish, weekend-long affair in Venice attended by family, close friends and several famous faces. (Source: File) George, 56, and Amal, 39, got married in September 2014 in a lavish, weekend-long affair in Venice attended by family, close friends and several famous faces. (Source: File)

Hollywood star George Clooney and his international human rights lawyer wife Amal have become proud parents to twins, daughters Ella and Alexander. The couple’s spokesperson confirmed the good news in a statement, which was both sweet and funny. “This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” read the statement issued today.

The news that the couple was to become parents was confirmed earlier this year by George’s actor friend Matt Damon, who told a talk show that he was so thrilled for the high-profile couple that he “almost started crying” when he found it out.

George, 56, and Amal, 39, got married in September 2014 in a lavish, weekend-long affair in Venice attended by family, close friends and several famous faces. They got engaged in April the same year, after a whirlwind courtship of nearly seven months. While it is Amal’s first marriage, it is the second time for the Hollywood actor. Both, however, are first time parents. Amal has been a visiting professor at Columbia Law School. Her clients include Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks. She has also represented the former Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Tymoshenko and Egyptian-Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy.

George on the other hand, is one of the most celebrated Hollywood actors in the world. He is a two-time Oscar winner. He has also received the coveted trophy for his acting in Syriana (2006) and the other one for co-producing Argo, in 2012.

