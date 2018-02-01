Hereditary trailer: Will this be the scariest film of the year?

Hereditary is already being compared to horror classics like The Exorcist. Hereditary is already being compared to horror classics like The Exorcist.

Hailed as the scariest movie ever by critics at the Sundance Film Festival, Hereditary’s first trailer is here. Filled with creepy dollhouses, freaky kids and even spookier incidents, we can almost guess why this film had the Sundance buzzing. Hereditary is already being compared to horror classics like The Exorcist and it hits the theaters on June 8.

Right from the opening sequence which features a neatly-built dollhouse to the spontaneous combustion scene in the end, Hereditary has everything to keep horror fans hooked. The official synopsis of the film reads, “When Ellen, the matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.”

As previous year’s IT has already established, there is something extremely spine-chilling about young kids dealing with the supernatural. Hereditary has its own version of that with the character of Ellen’s granddaughter Charlie Graham, played by Milly Shapiro. And the one scene where she slashes a pigeon’s neck with a pair of scissors in the trailer will haunt you for days. It also stars Desperate Housewives fame Toni Collette.

Along with that, interestingly, Hereditary’s basic premise seems to be unearthing the horrors of one’s ancestry. With the haunting figure of the dead grandmother — Ellen looming large, Hereditary pushes the horror movie into a chilling new terrain with its “portrait of heritage gone to hell.”

Writer-director Ari Aster makes his feature film debut with Hereditary and we are expecting nothing less than some deeply disquieting moments in the two hours long film.

