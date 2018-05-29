Before Hereditary, watch these five unconventional horror movies

For a genre that is deprived of really good stories, some movies stand head-and-shoulders above the fluff. Here are five of them. For a genre that is deprived of really good stories, some movies stand head-and-shoulders above the fluff. Here are five of them.

Ari Aster’s Hereditary, which releases on June 22 in India, is already hailed as one of 2018’s best horror movies. It holds a 100% rating at Rotten Tomatoes after 30 reviews. Critics say that this film has reinvigorated the genre and delivered some great scares.

Horror movies are not for everybody. Not everybody enjoys being scared. That said, they have a large audience and this is why they are so common. But the genre suffers from a lack of innovation. Sometimes a horror movie comes along and changes the genre forever – for better. It is not necessary that it scares people more than usual. It is enough that it avoids the common horror tropes, does something innovative, and tells a story with more depth than usual. For a genre that is deprived of really good stories, some movies stand head-and-shoulders above the fluff. Here are five of them.

1. Get Out: Jordan Peele’s film can be better characterised as an unsettling film. It is its own genre. It takes a dig at the casual racism that is prevalent in the American society (“I wish I had well-developed muscles like those African-Americans”) and crafts a thought-provoking yet entertaining tale around a coloured man whose white girlfriend takes him to meet her parents and, as listicle websites are fond of saying, you won’t believe what happened next. Get Out will be broadcast at 6:30 pm on Sony PIX today.

2. What We Do in the Shadows: Before Taika Watiti got to direct a big-budget superhero blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok, he was known for small indie comedies like Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows. The latter is technically a horror film, complete with vampires, but it features the same, unique Watiti brand of humour, a form of surreal humour that he is known for. The juxtaposition of unrelated things and characters to create absurd situations.

3. Gerald’s Game: This film is not horror in the sense that there are ghosts. Well, there might or might not be ghosts, but it is not scary because of them. It is scary because it is one of the darkest films you will ever see. Gerald’s Game explores topics like misogyny and child abuse in gory detail and it is advised to watch the film only if you can handle them. Gerald’s Game streams on Netflix.

4. Shaun of the Dead: Edgar Wright is one of the most exciting filmmakers around, who is not afraid to venture into uncharted territories. Shaun of the Dead is both a parody and tribute to the zombie film genre. It is an incredibly funny film. Keep in mind, though, that while the movie is lampooning the zombie films (even its name is a play on George A Romero’s classic Dawn of the Dead), it is still pretty faithful to genre tropes. There is lots of blood and gore.

5. Annihilation: A mysterious quarantined zone is affected by an alien phenomenon that is mutating creatures and landscapes inside it. The zone is surrounded by a shimmering electromagnetic field and it is thus called the Shimmer. The zone is getting larger and larger and the US government believes that it would one day surround the whole world if not stopped. This film has elements of science fiction, horror, and mystery. Its denouement is a gorgeous interplay between mind-bending visuals and incongruous electronic notes. Annihilation streams on Netflix.

