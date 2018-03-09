Here is why Thanos is after Infinity Stones in Avengers Infinity War

Avengers Infinity War will release on April 27. Avengers Infinity War will release on April 27.

Thanos, the Big Bad of Avengers: Infinity War and by extension of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, will appear on the big screen in earnest for the first time. Although he has made appearances before in MCU, it is only as a minor character or in closing credits. It is only in Infinity War that he is the villain and has come back to take the Infinity Stones.

His motivations for doing all this have been unclear. In the comics and Infinity War storyline, Thanos wants the stones to impress Death, which is an actual character, and that is why he wants to destroy humanity including the Avengers. In MCU, we still do not know what exactly he wants. Like all conquerors he wants to conquer, but why? He did say he wants to “balance the universe” in the trailer but that is pretty vague.

Turns out, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has the answer. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly the man who started it all said, “He’s from a planet called Titan that’s no longer inhabited because of things that he thought he could help prevent, and he was not allowed to do that. What he feared most happened, and the planet and everybody on it basically went extinct. He vowed not to let that happen again. He thinks he sees the universe going down the tubes. He thinks he sees life expanding outward unchecked. That will bring ruin, he believes, to the universe and to that life.”

While that does clear up things a bit, we are still in dark and this motivation is fairly week to face more than a dozen superpowered human beings. Avengers Infinity War will release on April 27.

