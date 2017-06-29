Here is a time turner for you to revisit Harry Potter and his friends in Hogwarts. See photos

As the books of Harry Potter complete 20 years, here are a few behind-the-scenes stills from the sets of the movie series. As the books of Harry Potter complete 20 years, here are a few behind-the-scenes stills from the sets of the movie series.

Nearly 20 years ago, an ordinary boy Harry Potter, entered our lives and changed it forever, to quote Harry himself, “it was like magic.” Without the help of a wand, JK Rowling just enchanted an entire generation. Suddenly regular places like platforms in The Kings Cross Station, Surrey, became nostalgic spots where fans often waited expecting to see the platform to 9 and 3/4 open up. Normal days like May 2, was marked as the day the great battle at Hogwarts took place and July 31, was celebrated as the day, when Harry Potter and Neville Longbottom were born. Very few people probably know, that author JK Rowling shares her birthday with the protagonist of her book.

In 2016, JK Rowling and David Yates took us back to another magical trip with Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them. Although the film told an entirely different tale, with completely different cast members, we liked it as much as we liked the Harry Potter franchise which had ended in 2011. The first part of Fantastic Beasts was set in New York, US. The film had traces of old characters like Gellert Grindelwald, Albus Dumbledore, and Newt Scamander, who were already introduced to us in the books. Fantastic Beasts is set at a time when Harry Potter wasn’t born.

While the films which were directed by Christopher Columbus, David Yates, Alfonso Cuarón, enchanted us, here are some behind the scene moments from the sets of Harry Potter which will act as major nostalgia to Potterheads.

Check out these behind the scene moments from the sets of the film.

Sometimes being ‘The Chosen One” is no easy job.

Image courtesy: Warner Bros. Image courtesy: Warner Bros.

While Emma takes all the notes, Daniel and Rupert seems to be so lost.

Image courtesy: Warner Bros Image courtesy: Warner Bros

Had this been true, the Potter world would have never seen the great battle at Hogwarts.

Image courtesy: Warner Bros Image courtesy: Warner Bros

It was probably Hermione, dressed in Bellatrix’s costume, remember when she drank the Polyjuice Potion?

Image courtesy: Warner Bros Image courtesy: Warner Bros

That time, when the Dark Lord decided to give a break to his Horcruxes and pose crazy instead.

Image courtesy: Warner Bros. Image courtesy: Warner Bros.

You simply DO NOT mess with a Weasley!

Image courtesy: Warner Bros. Image courtesy: Warner Bros.

“Oh! So you’re upset because you can’t find a date to the Yule Ball, let me tell you the story of How I Met Your Mother,” Snape.

Image courtesy: Warner Bros Image courtesy: Warner Bros

“It doesn’t do to dwell in dreams and forget to live, remember Michael?” David Yates

Image courtesy: Warner Bros Image courtesy: Warner Bros

Forget Dan and Bonnie, even Hedwig is all years.

Image courtesy: Warner Bros Image courtesy: Warner Bros

“There are some things you can’t share without ending up liking each other, and knocking out a twelve-foot mountain troll is one of them.”

Image courtesy: Warner Bros Image courtesy: Warner Bros

MISCHIEF MANAGED!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd