Henry Cavill desires to do Man of Steel 2

While Marvel Cinematic Universe completed its 10 year anniversary this year, DC’s film universe has been floundering with only one out-and-out success in Wonder Woman. A lot of what has happened in recent months, though, seems to suggest that not all is lost. There was an announcement of Ava DuVernay helming a New Gods movie. Steven Spielberg, of all people, will direct his first superhero movie for DC based on fairly obscure Blackhawk. A Batgirl script is currently being written. Margot Robbie will reprise the role of Harley Quinn in almost confirmed Birds of Prey movie.

Still, the future largely looks uncertain. If Warner Bros executives have a definite plan, it is being kept close to their chests. Among the more uncertain things is Henry Cavill’s portrayal of the Man of Steel, Superman. The character that saw his first movie in his own film in 2013’s Man of Steel, has received a mixed reception. But most of the negative reception is directed towards how the character is written and not really Cavill’s work. Totally grimdark in Man of Steel and even more forbidding in Batman v Superman, the character was suddenly upbeat in Justice League. This was tonally inconsistent, and probably a last-ditch attempt to save the film.

What about the future? While speaking to Collider, Henry Cavill said, “I’m having a lot of conversations, behind-the-scenes, with certain people and we will hopefully be having conversations with other people who are also behind-the-scenes to make things start happening.”

Cavill further explained that he would love to star in a Superman film again. “It is very much in my desire to do a Man of Steel 2, a direct sequel to Man of Steel, and there is a whole bunch of Superman story that I want to tell. There is a whole style of Superman’s character that I’m very keen to tell and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Whatever happens, it appears that Cavill is still pretty interested in the character. But it would require a capable director to reinvent the character and make him palatable again after the debacle of Justice League.

