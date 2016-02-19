Henry Cavill defends dating teenager

Henry Cavill has defended his relationship with a girl 13 years younger to him saying age is just a number. Henry Cavill has defended his relationship with a girl 13 years younger to him saying age is just a number.

Actor Henry Cavill has defended his relationship with a girl 13 years younger to him saying age is just a number.

The 32-year-old “Man of Steel” actor is currently dating Tara King, 19, said they are really happy together, reported Digital Spy.

“People say age is just a number. It’s actually real and a true sign of someone’s maturity. But in this case, she’s fantastic.

“When I met my girlfriend, I was super intimidated. I wanted to impress her. I was thinking, ‘Don’t mess this up, man’,” Cavill said.

The actor will next be seen in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

