Helen Mirren: There should be an Oscar category for stunt work

Helen Mirren was seen performing stunts in Fate of The Furious. Helen Mirren was seen performing stunts in Fate of The Furious.

Veteran actor Helen Mirren has quipped that she once “begged” to be cast in an action film and used her Oscar-winner reputation to put pressure on the film bosses. The 72-year-old actor, who won an Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth in 2007’s The Queen, said the filmmakers “love” to cast Academy Award winners in their films.

“It was a little hankering definitely. Absolutely it was. I begged. I put it out there and then I begged. That was one of the wonderful advantages of winning an Oscar. I got to be in action movies!” Mirren said, according to Femalefirst. “Because they love having Oscar winners in their action movies. They want to bring you down,” she added.

The actor recently appeared in the latest installment of The Fast and the Furious franchise, The Fate of the Furious. Mirren said she loved the experience of shooting for an action film, especially the stunt scenes. “(It was) more fun. Especially the action sequences, they’re the best. I love them. And the technology. They’re extraordinary, these special effects guys and stunt guys. To watch those craftsmen at work… There really should be an Oscar for stunt work,” she said.

“These guys are incredible and they’re so careful and so professional. And they’re artists. The do amazing things,” she added.

Mirren has bagged several Academy Awards nominations for her stint in movies like The Madness of King George, Gosford Park and The Last Station. She is one of the very few actors to have achieved the Triple Crown of Acting. She has also bagged BAFTA and Emmy and Golden Globe Awards for her stint on several TV shows during her more than five-decade-long career. She is currently prepping up for her upcoming films Winchester and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms which are due to release this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App