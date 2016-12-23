Have been lucky to have equal pay: Emma Stone

Emma Stone says she has been lucky to have been paid the same as her male co-stars despite the gender wage gap in Hollywood. Emma Stone says she has been lucky to have been paid the same as her male co-stars despite the gender wage gap in Hollywood.

Emma Stone, who has generated Oscar buzz with her role of a struggling actress in La La Land, says she has been lucky to have been paid the same as her male co-stars despite the gender wage gap in Hollywood. The 28-year-old actress says it is a difficult conversation to have and she finds it odd to look at herself from the outside.

“We should all be treated fairly and paid fairly. I’ve been lucky enough to have equal pay to my male costars. Not ‘lucky.’ I’ve had pay equal to my male costars in the past few films. “But our industry ebbs and flows in a way that’s like, ‘How much are you bringing into the box office?’ ‘How much are you the draw or is the other person the draw?’ “I felt uncomfortable talking to my agent or lawyer about it because I was like, ‘Do people want to see me as much as they want to see Steve Carell?’ It’s a weird conversation to have because it’s trying to see oneself from the outside. What are we at? Seventy-nine cents to the dollar? It’s insane. There’s no excuse for it anymore.”

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone starrer romantic musical comedy-drama film La La Land bagged a maximum of eight trophies at the 22nd Critics’ Choice Awards, clinching the Best Picture and Best Director honours. The 22nd Critics’ Choice Awards took place at the Santa Monica Airport’s Barker Hangar in California on Sunday to honour critics’ picks for the best movies and television of the year, reports variety.com.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land also won the awards for Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Song and Best Score.