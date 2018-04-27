Harvey Weinstein scandal to get a movie treatment

Harvey Weinstein allegations sparked movements like Me Too and Time’s Up. Harvey Weinstein allegations sparked movements like Me Too and Time’s Up.

The investigation by The New York Times reports into Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations will be the subject of a feature film. Harvey Weinstein has been accused by scores of women of rape and sexual harassment. These allegations inspired many more women and even men to come forward and speak up about their experiences of sexual misconduct.

Many bigwigs of Hollywood like Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, George Takei, Ben Affleck, have faced accusations of similar nature. According to The Guardian, the film, that has no actors and director attached yet, will focus on Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. This, along with New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow led to the exposure of men in prominent positions of indulging in sexual harassment at workplace in Hollywood.

The allegations continued for months. Hollywood A-listers like Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow came forward to accuse Weinstein. He was later fired from the company that he himself built, The Weinstein Company. Top-end actors protested the sexism and sexual harassment in Hollywood by wearing black at the Golden Globe awards.

Harvey Weinstein allegations pointed towards a systemic problem in Hollywood and in the world at large. The survivors launched movements of solidarity like Me Too and its more militant form Time’s Up which emboldened many women in other parts of the world to come forward and speak against sexual harassment at their workplace and everyday sexism.

The film will reportedly focus on Kantor and Twohey and their journey towards publishing those incriminating articles instead of Harvey Weinstein and other men standing accused. In that aspect, it is said to be similar to 2015’s Oscar-winning Spotlight. The film will be produced by Brad Pitt’s company Plan B and Annapurna Pictures.

