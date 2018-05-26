The Harvey Weinstein case: How events unfolded; the #MeToo movement, the arrest, and the release

Harvey Weinstein has been accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct. (Photo credit: AP) Harvey Weinstein has been accused by more than 70 women of sexual misconduct. (Photo credit: AP)

Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein was finally arrested months after the first allegations of sexual harassment surfaced. He was later released on a 1 million dollar bail. More than a dozen women came forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct including rape, in The New York Times and The New York Post exposes that changed Hollywood forever. Although he denied all the charges, he was expelled from his own production company, British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and resigned himself from Directors Guild of America. The police departments of Los Angeles, London, and New York launched independent investigations against him. Around 70 women have now accused Weinstein and this number includes Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, Lupita Nyong’o, Lena Headey, among others. Weinstein still says he never engaged in non-consensual sex.

Weinstein’s downfall was just the beginning. The way scores of women came forward to accuse him prompted accusations against other Hollywood bigwigs like Kevin Spacey and Dustin Hoffman as well. Spacey was fired from the movie he was then working on by director Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World. Morgan Freeman is just the latest name added to the list of more than 200 people who are not just celebrities, but politicians and CEOs.

Amid all these horrifying developments, the women and men of Hollywood launched the #MeToo movement that began as a hashtag on Twitter. Created by Alyssa Milano, the movement soon found support with Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Jennifer Lawrence, and Uma Thurman. The movement was chosen as the Person of the Year by the Time magazine. It also gave birth to the more militant Time’s Up. Both these movements pushed more and more women, not just celebs, to speak up about their experiences of sexual misconduct.

The reactions to Weinstein’s arrest have ranged from jubilant to satisfaction. “I hope this gives hope to victims and survivors everywhere, that we are one step closer to justice. Because one win is a win for all of us,” Rose McGowan, one of the most outspoken Weinstein accusers, told The Associated Press. In a tweet, she said, “We got you, Harvey Weinstein, we got you.”

Norwegian actor and Weinstein accuser Natassia Malthe, said in a statement, “I hope that he is made accountable in a criminal case and that one day he will truly understand what the impact of his behavior has had on women, that has caused so many women unnecessary pain.”

Heather Graham tweeted, “It’s about time: Harvey Weinstein turned himself in this morning and is in police custody. Today, instead of focusing on him, I will be celebrating all of the powerful women out there. This is just the beginning. #TheFutureIsFemale.”

Mira Sorvino wrote, “Sending love to all my sisters today who stood up against a monster… so many emotions… I am proud of and grateful to you all.”

