Harvey Weinstein expelled from Directors Guild of America

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) has expelled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein over a month after announcing it had launched disciplinary proceedings.

A DGA representative on Monday said Weinstein had resigned his guild membership.

“We have no further comment,” variety.com quoted the representative as saying.

The DGA also had removed Weinstein from its website as of Monday. He had been listed as a DGA member on the dga.org site even after the DGA launched disciplinary proceedings on October 21.

The disciplinary proceedings were filed on October 13.

The DGA said: “The DGA has a long-standing practice of not commenting on internal union matters, but has decided to make an exception in this case to acknowledge the filing of charges. However, because of due process concerns that are a part of federal requirements for labour unions, the DGA cannot comment further.”

Weinstein and his brother Bob Weinstein are credited as the co-directors on the 1986 movie “Playing for Keeps”.

Weinstein’s career and reputation has been in free-fall since an article from a publication detailing settlements that were paid to women including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. The expose has prompted dozens of women to come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault, leading to multiple criminal investigations.

