Harvey Weinstein does not deserve a bullet: Uma Thurman

Taking a swipe at disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein over the allegations of sexual harassment, actor Uma Thurman said the Hollywood mogul does not “deserve a bullet”. The Kill Bill star had earlier said that she is “waiting to feel less angry” before she addresses the scandal surrounding Weinstein and the ongoing problem of sexual harassment in Hollywood.

“Happy Thanksgiving. I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others,” the actor posted on Instagram. The 47-year-old actor suggested that she was also a victim of unwanted sexual advances and used the hashtag MeToo in her post.

“I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. “I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – you don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned,” she added.

Weinstein, who worked with Thurman on Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, and various other films, is currently under investigation by police in New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and the UK for sexual assault accusations. Numerous women have come forward against Weinstein in the wake of exposes from The New York Times and The New Yorker, while even more individuals have alleged similar behaviour from men like former Amazon Studios head Roy Price, Kevin Spacey and directors Brett Ratner and James Toback.

