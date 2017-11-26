Harvey Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan, Asia Argento and Annabella Sciorra meet up

“May all of your dreams come true. I want this for you,” Asia Argento wrote. “May all of your dreams come true. I want this for you,” Asia Argento wrote.

Actor Rose McGowan, who had accused Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of rape, met fellow “survivors” and actors Asia Argento and Annabella Sciorra.

On Saturday, Argento shared a photograph of her meeting McGowan and Sciorra. “You are my sister and I love you,” Argento wrote alongside the photo, reports people.com.

“May all your dreams come true. I want this for you. They are gonna come true,” she added.

They’re gonna come true @AnnabellSciorra @rosemcgowan pic.twitter.com/WtvW1KLWJc — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) November 25, 2017

McGowan shared the same photo on her Instagram account and wrote that she had “magical moments” with Argento and Sciorra.

She also tagged Ronan Farrow in the image. He has written numerous exposés on Weinstein for The New Yorker.

In October, Argento accused Weinstein of forcibly performing oral sex on her during the late 1990s.

In a story for The New Yorker written by Farrow, Argento claimed that after reluctantly agreeing to give the producer a massage in his hotel room, he allegedly pulled her skirt up and forced her legs apart before performing oral sex on her.

In a separate New Yorker expose – also written by Farrow – Sciorra accused Weinstein of allegedly raping her and claimed he tried to perform oral sex on her.

Weinstein is under investigation by police in New York, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and the UK for sexual assault accusations. He has denied all claims of non-consensual sex.

