Warner Bros is planning a Harry Potter trilogy with Daniel Radcliffe?

Will we see Daniel Radcliffe back as Harry Potter in a trilogy based on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child? Will we see Daniel Radcliffe back as Harry Potter in a trilogy based on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child?

That is the thing about us Muggles, we never quit hoping. Harry Potter, the multi-million dollar franchise spanning books, films, theatre and more films may just get another trilogy and no we are not talking about Eddie Redmayne-starrer Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. The film, based on JK Rowling book by the same name, will land later this year and a sequel is already in the pipeline.

No, what Warner is planning is a de facto trilogy starring Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, which will be based on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the smash-hit West End play. The studio is planning to bring the film to a theatre near you by 2020 and they are “desperate” that Radcliffe should don his round spectacles again. According to a source quoted by NY Daily News, “Warners is secretly working on getting the movie rights and a screenplay settled, and of course in their minds only one man (Radcliffe) should be Harry. However, he has made it clear that his mind is certainly not focused on returning to the role anytime soon — and that could be until he hits 40.” The actor is 27 at present.

Radcliffe last played Potter in 2011 in The Deathly Hallows Part 2, which brought curtains to the Harry Potter saga after over a 10 year run at the box office. Or so we thought. It seems Cursed Child, where Harry is a father, is likely to pick up from where Deathly Hallows left.

However, to get Radcliffe to play Harry will take a little bit of magic. As the report says, “Daniel had that job for over a decade with huge success and critical acclaim, but since then he has really established himself as a very strong actor with films like The Woman in Black and his Broadway work. He doesn’t need to go back for money or to reboot his career, so he will need some persuading.”

And while we are at it, can we have Emma Watson as Hermione and Rupert Grint as Ron too?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd