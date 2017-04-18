Harry Potter actor Elarica Johnson to host Justin Bieber’s India tour

Elarica Johnson is excited to see Justin Bieber perform in India. Elarica Johnson is excited to see Justin Bieber perform in India.

English actress-model Elarica Johnson, best known for her role in “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”, is set to host the highly anticipated Justin Bieber India Purpose Tour here next month. The 27-year-old London-born actress will arrive here on May 4 and will explore the city till May 15. During her visit, she will also meet influential directors and film personalities from the Indian film industry.

Johnson said in a statement: “India has been a place I have always wanted to visit. I watched Bollywood movies as a child and now being an actress going to Mumbai – the heart of the Bollywood film Industry; it is a dream come true! I have always felt inspired by the freedom of colour, music and dance. So to be able to explore the Indian culture and have the chance to see the beautiful architecture and history of the country will truly be a wonderful experience.”

She is “definitely” looking forward to eating a lot. “Indian food sits at the number one spot as my ultimate favourite cuisine. But most of all having this experience and seeing one of my favourite artistes, Justin Bieber, perform live, I am sure I will mark this as a trip of a lifetime,” said Johnson, who is set to star alongside actress Nicole Kidman in “How to Talk to Girls at Parties”.

Arjun Jain of White Fox India will be bringing the 23-year-old Canadian singer’s Purpose World Tour to India’s DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on May 10. Apart from India, the Asia leg of the tour comprises Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai. Bieber is touring in support of his fourth studio album “Purpose”, which debuted at #1 in over 100 countries and has sold over eight million copies worldwide.

Concert-goers can look forward to a set list that will surely comprise worldwide smash hits including “Where are u now”, “Boyfriend”, “Love yourself” and “As long as you love me”

