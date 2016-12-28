Harrison Ford remembers Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher, says ‘We will all miss her’

Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, brilliant, says Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, brilliant, says Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford

Veteran Hollywood actor Harrison Ford remembered his Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher calling her “brilliant” and “one-of-a-kind” person. Fisher passed away at the age of 60 after suffering what was described as a massive heart while on a flight from London to Los Angeles, reported E!online.

“Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely,” Ford said in a statement. Ford went on to say that his thoughts were with Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds, daughter Billie Lourd, and brother Todd Fisher.

“We will all miss her,” he said.

Fisher recently revealed that she and Ford had a three-month affair during the making of the first “Star Wars” film. She was 19 years old, while Ford was 33, married, and a father of two.

Even their characters in the “Star Wars” films, Han Solo and Princess Leia, share a passionate romance. Both actors reprised their roles in last winter’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” The other cast members and creators of sci-fi franchise also paid tribute to Fisher.

“Carrie and I have been friends for most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented writer, actress and comedienne with a very colourful personality that everyone loved.

“In Star Wars, she was our great and powerful princess – feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie’s family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all,” Geroge Lucas said in a statement.

“No words. Devastated,” tweeted Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the franchise. “You didn’t need to meet Carrie Fisher to understand her power. She was just as brilliant and beautiful, tough and wonderful, incisive and funny as you could imagine. What an

unfair thing to lose her. How lucky to have been blessed with her at all,” “The Force Awakens” director JJ Abrams wrote.

Daisy Ridley wrote in a statement, “Devastated at this monumental loss. How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye.”

“We’ve lost our Princess,” posted Gwendoline Christie. Warwick Davis tweeted, “Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher – now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx”

“Dearest Carrie, so incredibly sad to say farewell so soon to such a beautifully honest and unique human being- see you in the multiverse,” wrote Andy Serkis.

Peter Mayhew tweeted, “There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.”

Also, Veteran Hollywood star Debbie Reynolds remembered her daughter, “Star Wars” icon, Carrie Fisher in a heartbreaking post. The 84-year-old star posted a statement on Facebook thanking fans for their prayers and support following Carrie’s death.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. “I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother,” Reynolds wrote.

Reynolds and her then-husband, musician Eddie Fisher, welcomed their daughter on October 21, 1956. The “Singin’ in the Rain” actress is also the mother of Carrie’s brother, Todd Fisher.

Carrie died at the age of 60 after suffering a massive heart attack last Friday while aboard a plane from London to LAX. The actresses’ half-sister Joely Fisher also shared an emotional post following the tragic passing of her big sister. “Breaking my silence with a broken heart…The Unfathomable loss…The earth is off its axis today…How dare you take her away from us,” Joely wrote alongside a photo of

the pair embracing each other.

During Fisher’s subsequent hospitalization after suffering a heart attack, Joely continued to thank fans for their ongoing support.