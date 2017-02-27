Oscars 2017: Hard hits, soft pokes… Donald Trump is the piñata on stage

Oscars 2017: 7 times we thought Donald Trump, the POTUS might go on Twitter about the Academy Awards. Oscars 2017: 7 times we thought Donald Trump, the POTUS might go on Twitter about the Academy Awards.

While the Golden Globes and SAGs have all had hidden digs at President Donald Trump by the creme de la creme of Hollywood, the Academy Awards came out with ‘gun blazing’, so to speak. From Iranian director Asghar Farhadi’s direct and honest statement to Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue, we saw some plain speak on Trump.

Farhadi, who took a stand against the Travel Ban imposed by the Trump government by not attending the awards show, in a statement read out by a representative, said, “My absence is out of respect for the people of my country, and the other six countries that were disrespected.”

Alessandro Bertolazzi, who won the Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, dedicated his award to the one segment hit by Trump the most. “I am an immigrant, and this is for all immigrants,” he said.

Rich Moore, co-director of Zootopia, won for the Best Animated Feature Film. “We are so grateful to the audiences all over the world that embraced this film with this story of tolerance being more powerful than fear of the other,” he said in his acceptance speech. No prices for guessing who the message was meant for.

Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal took on the infamous Trump wall idea. “As a Mexican, as a Latin American, as a migrant worker, as a human being, I am against any form of wall that wants to separate us.”

If there was something missing host Jimmy Kimmel pitched in. The POTUS hasn’t said anything so far. Not a peep from the man who usually tweets 140 characters in seconds. In an attempt to see what Trump was up to, Jimmy tweeted him. That’s right, he asked the President, “Hey @realDonaldTrump u up?” And he did it right on the stage, followed by another tweet with #MerylSaysHi

On a serious note, The White Helmets, a movie based on the Syrian War won the Oscars under the Best Documentary Film category. The makers of the film spoke about the war that has been going on for the last six years and how this, one film, has saved thousands of life. It was a stunning moment to see the America members standing up to respect the many lives lost. Doing that on American soil?

The Best Adapted Screenplay Award went to Moonlight. The Barry Jenkins’ acceptance speech was one of the best of the night: “All you people who feel like there’s no mirror for you, the Academy has your back, the ACLU has your back, we have your back, and for the next four years, we will not forget you.”

